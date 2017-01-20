Remembering Frosty Troy

Hear a compilation of our Voices of Oklahoma interview series with Frosty Troy, recorded in 2000.

Longtime journalist and former KOSU contributor Frosty Troy passed away Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, following an extended illness. He was 83.

As a soldier in the Korean War, he filed dispatches for his hometown newspaper, the McAlester News Capital. He later wrote for the Lawton Constitution, the Muskogee Phoenix, and the Tulsa Tribune.

With Troy as founding editor, The Oklahoma Observer began publishing on October 17, 1969. Troy would later purchase the monthly newspaper in 1970 with his wife Helen.

Troy was also an on-air contributor for KOSU for nearly two decades with a segment titled "Fridays with Frosty." He was also a regular contributor to OETA.

Troy was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in 1977. He was also won the Walter Cronkite Faith and Freedom Award in 2008, which he shared with the late Peter Jennings of ABC News.

Saddened to hear of the passing of longtime Oklahoma journalist Frosty Troy. https://t.co/7NL1ASwAqt — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) January 20, 2017

Frosty Troy, a long-time political commentator on @KOSURadio has passed away. The #okleg won't be the same. https://t.co/jH3er11o6o — Mike in the Morning (@KOSUMichaelC) January 19, 2017

Sad day. Frosty was an institution. First journo to show me press gallery at OK Capitol and help me w/ first big political interview. :( https://t.co/e7Fx8HEBdu — Joe Wertz (@joewertz) January 20, 2017

