Related Program: 
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Remembering Frosty Troy

By 3 hours ago
Related Program: 
This Week in Oklahoma Politics
  • The Oklahoma Observer founding editor Frosty Troy (left) and current owner Arnold Hamilton (right).
    The Oklahoma Observer founding editor Frosty Troy (left) and current owner Arnold Hamilton (right).
    facebook.com/OkObserver

Longtime journalist and former KOSU contributor Frosty Troy passed away Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, following an extended illness. He was 83.

As a soldier in the Korean War, he filed dispatches for his hometown newspaper, the McAlester News Capital. He later wrote for the Lawton Constitution, the Muskogee Phoenix, and the Tulsa Tribune.

With Troy as founding editor, The Oklahoma Observer began publishing on October 17, 1969. Troy would later purchase the monthly newspaper in 1970 with his wife Helen.

Troy was also an on-air contributor for KOSU for nearly two decades with a segment titled "Fridays with Frosty." He was also a regular contributor to OETA.

Troy was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in 1977. He was also won the Walter Cronkite Faith and Freedom Award in 2008, which he shared with the late Peter Jennings of ABC News.

Tags: 
Frosty Troy
station news