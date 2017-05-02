Radiohead Announces 20th Anniversary Edition Of 'OK Computer'

Radiohead will release a deluxe, 20th anniversary edition of its breakthrough album OK Computer on June 23 on XL Recordings. In a series of cryptic images and messages on its website, the band revealed the album will be called OKNOTOK 1997-2017 and include a bonus disc of previously released B-sides and three previously unreleased tracks: "I Promise," "Lift," and "Man Of War."

In addition to digital, double-CD and triple-LP reissues, the band is releasing a "Boxed Edition" set in July for über fans. Here's the official description:



Inside a black box emblazoned with a dark image of a burned copy of OK COMPUTER are three heavyweight 180 gram black 12" vinyl records and a hardcover book containing more than 30 artworks, many of which have never been seen before except by us, and full lyrics to all the tracks except the ones that haven't really got any lyrics. Under this weighty tome are yet more surprises: a notebook containing 104 pages from Thom Yorke's library of scrawled notes of the time, a sketchbook containing 48 pages of Donwood and Tchock's 'preparatory work' and a C90 cassette mix tape compiled by us, taken from OK COMPUTER session archives and demo tapes.



While we don't know what will be on the cassette, we do have the reissue's tracklist below.

"Airbag" "Paranoid Android" "Subterranean Homesick Alien" "Exit Music (For A Film)" "Let Down" "Karma Police" "Fitter Happier" "Electioneering" "Climbing Up The Walls" "No Surprises" "Lucky" "The Tourist" "I Promise" "Man Of War" "Lift" "Lull" "Meeting In The Aisle" "Melatonin" "A Reminder" "Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)" "Pearly*" "Palo Alto" "How I Made My Millions"

Radiohead seeded anticipation for an OK Computer reissue Monday with a cryptic tweet featuring VHS-esque video and a demo clip of "Climbing Up The Walls."

