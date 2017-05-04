Prepare Your Bodies, LCD Soundsystem Will Release Two New Songs At Midnight

When the reunited LCD Soundsystem played five nights at Brooklyn Steel in early April, the band brought along two new songs, delighting a legion of dedicated followers who have been clamoring for new material. Well, now James Murphy and company will release those songs at midnight — "and I mean, literally, midnight," he writes in a lengthy post on Facebook (embedded below). "Wherever you are. So, like, Australia first, and so on and so forth, via the digital things that people use now on their devices. These songs are named 'Call The Police' and 'American Dream.'"

And to answer your next question, yes, that does mean there's a new record on the way. (And to answer your second question, yes, the songs will probably leak as soon as they're available in Australia — which is actually one of the reasons the industry switched to a Friday record release schedule.)

"As eager as folks have been for me to get this done, it's got nothing on how much I want to be finished myself," Murphy continues. "It's been one of the most enjoyable records to make in my life, if not the most fun ever (I think it is, for sure, the happiest I've ever been making a record.) So it will be sad in some ways to see it leave the house, etc., but we're really looking forward to not feeling 'late' all the time, and being able to do things like plan a weekend to do something fun. Or respond to an email about eating with a friend with something other than "I'm sorry! I'm totally buried in the LP! check with me in a month?'"

Go get a burrito with that friend, James! But don't forget that LCD Soundsystem plays Saturday Night Live this weekend.

