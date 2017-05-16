Planting trees in DC is helping to save migrating songbirds

This time of year, billions of neotropical migratory songbirds fly from Latin America and the Caribbean to the US and Canada. The come north to eat and nest, but forest habitat at both ends of the trek is shrinking, along with bird populations.

In Washington, DC there’s an effort to help that involves children, some of whom have families that come from the same regions as the birds.

Steve Dryden leads a group of seventh graders from the Sacred Heart School to a nearby park. The kids bring shovels, young oak trees and a joy for digging in the dirt.

“Okay everybody! We are right on the edge of what?” Dryden asks.

“Rock Creek!” the students shout back.

“Rock Creek Park, a national park," Dryden echoes. "We are trying to help improve this forest for the birds and we’ve been planting lot of trees. So we are going to add to that today.”

Dryden’s Rock Creek Songbirds project has planted nearly 500 trees. It helps preserve scarce habitat for the birds, and it helps kids understand that this park near their neighborhood is a place where the animals eat and breed.

“They migrate because in winter they don’t like it [here],” says a student named Karina, whose parents come from Mexico and El Salvador. “And they go to Central America where it’s warm. Then they come back here in summer, so they don’t die.”

Karina has the right idea. Springtime means more insects — food for the birds and their young. And they go back south to chase the food supply.

But there are fewer birds flying back and forth now. Nearly half of migratory songbird species have had big declines since 1966, according to the USGS North American Breeding Bird Survey. Scientists don’t know exactly why. Cats and collisions with buildings are partly to blame. Another reason is habitat loss.

Click the player above to hear the rest of this story.





From PRI's The World ©2017 PRI