PBS To Rebroadcast Its Remarkable 'Latin Music USA' Series From 2009

In 2009 PBS aired a documentary series with the ambitious goal of chronicling the various styles of music made by Latino musicians here in the U.S.

It was a daunting task for sure and they largely pulled it off. I mean, they had four hours to cover everything from accordions along the Texas-Mexican border to Afro Caribbean drums in New York. It was a fascinating experience watching it back then, even inspiring because of the music and the stories behind the music.

You have a chance to view it again (or for the first time if you missed it) on Friday April 28 and May at 9pm on your local PBS station.

In this AltLatino Extra we offer an interview with the series co-creator and Supervising producer, Adriana Bosch, along with a few clips from the show.

We also encourage you to tune in again or check out the expanded series website.

