Pakistanis alarmed at Trump’s new policy on Afghanistan

Pakistanis are not happy with President Donald Trump's remarks on his Afghanistan policy. Trump singled out Pakistan for sheltering terror groups and destabilizing the region. He also threatened to cut US aid and to make an alliance with Pakistan's mortal enemy, India.

The US has long expressed its concerns privately, but Trump is the first president to openly put Pakistan on the spot.

The government in the capital city of Islamabad has not formally responded to the president's remarks. In a news conference before Trump spoke, a spokesman for the Pakistani military, which dominates Pakistani security policy, emphasized that Pakistan does not provide safe havens. Critics, however, point out that al-Qaeda leader, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan.

The BBC's Pakistan correspondent, Secunder Kermani, points out many in Pakistan object to Trump’s comments as so many of the nation’s citizens and soldiers have themselves fallen victim to terror groups.

Listen to the full interview with Secunder Kermani on today's episode of The World.





