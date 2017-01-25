Related Program: 
The Takeaway

Oklahoma's Latino Population Anxious About a Trump Presidency

By John Hockenberry 57 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Takeaway

On the southside of Oklahoma City, Leo Guevera runs a cake decorating business, Leo's Cakery, from a stretch of blocks that's now referred to as Little Mexico.

Guevera spent most of his youth in the Mexican city of Juarez, baking for his family's business. But he immigrated to the United States in 2005, and today he is one of many proud business owners in the state. Working his way through the rigors of American bureaucracy, Guevara earned his citizenship, and this past November he voted for the very first time.

But many in his community are concerned for the future. Sales have dropped at his business, and for undocumented friends, there are fears that a Trump Presidency will bring more deportations.

Tags: 
immigration
Oklahoma City
Donald Trump

Related Content

Is The Election Impacting Oklahomans' Pocketbooks?

By Nov 3, 2016
Josh Robinson

Oklahomans might be holding on to their money leading up to the election. One researcher suspects people here may be even more anxious than voters than other states. 

The business at Dean’s Drive-Through Pawn Shop in south Oklahoma City is slower than it used to be. Brett Fisher's dad started the shop in 1968. Owning a business was never easy, but they did it as a family and still had time to ride dirt bikes together. Brett bought the business 23 years ago, and things have never been tougher.

How New Residents Have Changed The Business, Voter Makeup In South Oklahoma City

By Oct 20, 2016
Josh Robinson

Pete White drives slowly through his old neighborhood in south Oklahoma City. The 78-year-old Oklahoma City councilman has lived in the area his entire life.

“This is the house I grew up in right here,” White said as he drove through a tree lined neighborhood of modest homes.

He pulled onto Southwest 25th Street in the business district of an area known as Capitol Hill. White pointed out the location of former businesses. Department stores, a doctor’s office, and pharmacies. All of them are long gone.

Oklahoma Voter Profile: Lorenzo Robles

By Nov 8, 2016
Josh Robinson

As KOSU and KGOU began crafting ideas for our collaborative election project Oklahoma Engaged, we were interested in several forms of storytelling. This included informative and in-depth radio stories and video profiles of folks in a south Oklahoma City district.