Oklahoma Senate Panel OKs Repeal of Income Tax Cut Trigger

By 14 hours ago
  • Flickr / texasbackroads

An Oklahoma Senate committee has approved legislation to repeal the trigger for a cut in the state's individual income tax rate.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday voted 32-4 for Senate Bill 170 and sent it to the full Senate for a vote.

Legislation passed in 2014 provided a mechanism to reduce Oklahoma's top tax rate from 5 percent to 4.85 percent when tax collections increase by about $100 million annually, enough to cover the cost of the tax cut. Since then, state revenues have plummeted and the state faces a budget hole of $878 million next year.

State finance officials, including Secretary of Finance Preston Doerflinger and Treasurer Ken Miller, have suggested that lawmakers scrap or revise the trigger point until state revenues have stabilized.

Tags: 
Tax Cut
2017 legislative session
budget shortfall 2017

Tax Cuts Exacerbating Oklahoma's Bust-Driven Budget Crisis

By Dec 13, 2015
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

Even as Oklahoma's economy was roaring thanks to an oil boom, Sarah Dougherty watched in disbelief as the Tulsa elementary school her children attend expanded class sizes and eliminated teachers because costly tax cuts and incentives ate up much of the surplus revenue.

Oklahoma Faces Another Revenue Failure, Agencies To See Mid-Year Budget Cuts

By , & Feb 21, 2017
Jacob McCleland / Oklahoma Public Media Exchange

The Oklahoma Board of Equalization declared a revenue failure for the current fiscal year, which will result in mid-year appropriations cuts to state agencies.

State agencies will receive across board cuts of 0.7 percent between March and June of this year. In total, agencies will be cut by $34.6 million.

Preston Doerflinger, the Director and Secretary of Finance, Administration and Information Technology, said the situation is dire and more revenue is needed.