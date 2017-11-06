Oklahoma Senate Adds Oil And Gas Tax, Pushes Through Bipartisan Budget Deal

In the ongoing budget saga at the Oklahoma State Capitol, there was some bipartisan movement on Monday in the state Senate. Lawmakers have already agreed to increase the cigarette tax and fuel taxes, but the sticking point has been the gross production tax on oil and gas wells.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would decrease the tax discounts on oil and gas wells after failing to come to another agreement. That bill only required a simple majority of lawmakers to vote in favor.

But on Monday, the Senate came together in bipartisan support of a bill that, in addition to raising taxes of cigarettes, tobacco, fuel and low-point beer, raises taxes on all wells. It's a much more difficult vote to pass because it requires 75 percent of lawmakers to vote in favor. It passed that hurdle by just one vote, with a final tally of 37 to 5.

Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz acknowledged that raising taxes is a tough vote, especially because they are afraid that raising the oil and gas taxes might affect jobs in the state.

"This is one of the most difficult agonizing votes you’ll cast in your Senate career."

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Charles McCall placed blame on the state Senate, saying they were holding up House budget bills.

New #okleg budget battle. Instead of Republicans vs Democrats. Speaker McCall said Senate is holding up House budget bills pic.twitter.com/CtlBIkPR3F — Trevor Brown (@tbrownOKC) November 6, 2017

The bill now heads back to the House of Representatives. Governor Mary Fallin is calling on them to put the bill up for a vote. If it passes, it will pay to fill the $215 million budget gap state agencies are facing and provide ongoing revenue to pay for teacher and state employee pay raises.

Today marked the start of the seventh week of the special legislative session. To date, only one bill has passed out of both chambers of the legislature. Fallin confirmed today that she has signed that bill.