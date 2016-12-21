Oklahoma Rock Show's Top 25 Songs of 2016

Last week, we counted down the top 25 Oklahoma songs of 2016. In total, we played 398 new songs on The Oklahoma Rock Show in 2016, so our final list was extremely competitive.

Check out our picks below.

25. LTZ ft. Cookie Turner - "Hit Me On My RAZR"

24. Horse Thief - "Another Youth"

23. Feathered Rabbit - "Tide By Tide"

&lt;a data-cke-saved-href="http://larrychinsleepsnomore.bandcamp.com/album/nostalgia-and-the-brainsick-fever" href="http://larrychinsleepsnomore.bandcamp.com/album/nostalgia-and-the-brainsick-fever"&gt;Nostalgia and The BrainSick Fever by Compilation&lt;/a&gt;

22. ADDverse Effects - "In My Mind"

21. Josh Sallee & Blev - "SHEESH"

20. Softaware - "Future Escape"

19. School of Seven Bells - "Open Your Eyes"

18. Vonna Pearl - "Come With Me"

17. Sports - "Manicure"

16. Levi Parham - "Steal Me"

15. Sex Snobs - "Amnesiac Protagonist"

14. John Calvin Abney - "Way Out"

13. Skating Polly - "Pretective Boy"

12. Jabee ft. Hannibal King - "On My Mamma"

11. Oklahoma Cloud Factory - "Portland"

&amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href="http://oklahomacloudfactory.bandcamp.com/album/when-you-need-me" href="http://oklahomacloudfactory.bandcamp.com/album/when-you-need-me"&amp;gt;When You Need Me by Oklahoma Cloud Factory&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

10. The Copperheads - "BrainHack"

9. Parker Millsap - "Hades Pleads"

8. Cherry Death - "Tell Me (Don't Let Yourself Feel Bad)"

&amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href="http://cherrydeath.bandcamp.com/album/saccharine" href="http://cherrydeath.bandcamp.com/album/saccharine"&amp;amp;gt;Saccharine by Cherry Death&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;

7. Deus - "Starstruck"

6. Husbands - "Neuromancer"

5. Broncho - "Speed Demon"

4. Labrys - "Wicked One"

&amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href="http://obneac.bandcamp.com/album/obneac-tape-club-release-003" href="http://obneac.bandcamp.com/album/obneac-tape-club-release-003"&amp;gt;OBNEAC Tape Club Release 003 by Labrys&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

3. TRP QWN - "Nothing to Say"

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://trpqwn.bandcamp.com/album/nothing-to-say" href="http://trpqwn.bandcamp.com/album/nothing-to-say">Nothing to Say by TRPQWN</a>

2. Taylor Rapp - "Messages"

1. Beau Jennings & the Tigers - "Back In Town"

You can stream most of the show's Top 75 Oklahoma songs of 2016 via Spotify below: