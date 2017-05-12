Oklahoma Legislators Vote Down Bill Loosening Tribal Gaming Regulations

By 7 seconds ago
  • Flickr / bejadin

A bill to allow Las Vegas-style roulette and dice games in tribal casinos has failed in an Oklahoma Senate committee.

Senate Bill 857 was said to be part of a revenue package negotiated between House Republicans and Democrats and was expected to bring in $20 million in revenue. It failed today by a vote of 22 to 16.

The bill would have allows casinos to run traditional dice and roulette games instead of the playing card versions that exist presently. It would have also allowed tribes to install sports wagering, if the federal government authorized it for the state.

Some legislators were confused about the impacts of the bill and felt they were not given enough time to study the bill's language. 

The Oklahoma legislature has until next Friday to pass all revenue-raising measures, which would help fill a projected $878 million hole in the state's budget, for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Tags: 
tribal gaming
2017 legislative session
State Budget

Related Content

GOP Wins Special Election, Revenue Bill Stalls & Protest Bill Signed

By , & 10 hours ago

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel about a special election for a House seat which stays in Republican hands after the GOP gets a win in Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties, a $430M revenue bill stalls after a fight over expansion of tribal gaming and Governor Fallin reiterates her threat to veto a bill which just contains more cuts to already suffering state agencies.

Gov. Fallin: 'Cutting Down to the Bone And Leaving Is Not A Plan'

By May 9, 2017
LLUDO / FLICKR (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Governor Mary Fallin says time is running out for the Oklahoma legislature to pass a budget.

Fallin says while the legislature ends on May 26th, any bills to raise revenue for the state have to be passed before the end of next week.

"We need to figure out a path forward. Not addressing the structure of the budget and just going ahead and cutting down to the bone, and then leaving, is not a plan. It's not a vision for the future."

She's calling on lawmakers to come up with a plan and reopen negotiations with her office.