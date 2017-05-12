Oklahoma Legislators Vote Down Bill Loosening Tribal Gaming Regulations

A bill to allow Las Vegas-style roulette and dice games in tribal casinos has failed in an Oklahoma Senate committee.

Senate Bill 857 was said to be part of a revenue package negotiated between House Republicans and Democrats and was expected to bring in $20 million in revenue. It failed today by a vote of 22 to 16.

The bill would have allows casinos to run traditional dice and roulette games instead of the playing card versions that exist presently. It would have also allowed tribes to install sports wagering, if the federal government authorized it for the state.

Some legislators were confused about the impacts of the bill and felt they were not given enough time to study the bill's language.

The Oklahoma legislature has until next Friday to pass all revenue-raising measures, which would help fill a projected $878 million hole in the state's budget, for the fiscal year beginning July 1.