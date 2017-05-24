Oklahoma Lawmaker Uses Snapchat To Vent About Demonstrators

An Oklahoma lawmaker took to the social media app Snapchat this week to vent frustration with demonstrators at the state capitol.

Rep. Tess Teague of Choctaw claimed the demonstrators urging a rate increase on oil and gas production tax were paid and uninformed.

In the video, the 27-year-old Republican used a Snapchat filter showing her wearing cartoon animal ears and speaking in a high-pitched voice.

Rep. Tess Teague views the concerned citizens of Oklahoma as ignorant and is convinced we're "paid protestors"#okleg pic.twitter.com/9x7leaJ1zQ — Chelsea Kennedy (@ChelseaKLiberal) May 24, 2017

In a post on Facebook, Teague later called the video a mistake and said it was intended for close friends and colleagues, and not constituents.