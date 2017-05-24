Oklahoma Lawmaker Uses Snapchat To Vent About Demonstrators

By 11 minutes ago
  • Rep. Tess Teague (R-Choctaw)
    Rep. Tess Teague (R-Choctaw)
    okhouse.gov

An Oklahoma lawmaker took to the social media app Snapchat this week to vent frustration with demonstrators at the state capitol.

Rep. Tess Teague of Choctaw claimed the demonstrators urging a rate increase on oil and gas production tax were paid and uninformed.

In the video, the 27-year-old Republican used a Snapchat filter showing her wearing cartoon animal ears and speaking in a high-pitched voice.

In a post on Facebook, Teague later called the video a mistake and said it was intended for close friends and colleagues, and not constituents.

Tags: 
Tess Teague
Snapchat
2017 legislative session

Related Content

Oklahoma House Committee Advances Temporary Tax Increase on Oil & Gas Industry In Late-Night Session

By & May 23, 2017

In a late-night committee meeting on Monday, lawmakers passed a measure that raises the gross production tax rate from one percent to four percent, but only on a small, select group of oil wells.

Rep. Kevin Wallace (R-Wellston), who is carrying House Bill 2429, says it will bring about $95 million in to the state. The bill would only affect about 5,790 wells drilled between July 2011 and July 2015.