Oklahoma County Sheriff Announces Retirement

By 56 minutes ago
Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel is leaving after 20 years in office and shortly after starting his sixth term.

Whetsel's retirement comes on the heels of a state auditor's report conducted at the request of Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.

According to the audit, all of the funds weren't "expended in a lawful manner." It also took issue with Whetsel's office not paying medical bills for the Oklahoma County Jail for several months in 2015.

In November, the Democratic Sheriff narrowly defeated his Republican challenger, former State Representative Mike Christian, winning by just 10,000 votes.

Whetsel’s retirement takes effect February 28.

