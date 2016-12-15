Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, Others Meet with President-Elect Trump

By & Dec 15, 2016

The president and top officers of the U.S. Conference of Mayors have discussed their priorities and municipal issues with President-elect Donald Trump.

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, president of the organization, and other mayors met with Trump in New York City Thursday. Topics included infrastructure investment, public safety, unfunded federal mandates and immigration.

Cornett says members of the delegation had "a very positive, wide-ranging discussion" with Trump and appreciate his desire to work with the nation's mayors to strengthen metro economies.

Almost 300 mayors will convene in Washington next month for the conference's winter meeting ahead of the presidential inauguration.

Also participating in the meeting were New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu; Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steve Benjamin; Burnsville, Minnesota, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and conference CEO and executive director Tom Cochran.

Mick Cornett
Donald Trump
infrastructure

With Donald Trump's choices for secretaries of transportation and of housing and urban development — Elaine Chao and Dr. Ben Carson, respectively — there may be hints about the urban agenda Trump's administration may be shaping.

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett described success by GOP municipal leaders during the first day of the Republican National Convention Monday afternoon in Cleveland.

Cornett said Republicans hold the top jobs from San Diego to Miami, including Oklahoma’s two largest cities. He said Republicans have held the Oklahoma City mayor’s seat for 29 consecutive years.

Mick Cornett, the mayor of Oklahoma City, grew up there and saw the city he now leads rebound from the 1995 bombing of the Murrah federal building. He’s the incoming head of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which meets in Indianapolis this weekend.

In a conversation with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd, Cornett weighs in on how a city recovers from a terrorist attack, and describes the crisis facing virtually every mayor in the U.S.: how to pay for repairs to crumbling infrastructure like roads and bridges.