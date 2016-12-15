Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, Others Meet with President-Elect Trump

The president and top officers of the U.S. Conference of Mayors have discussed their priorities and municipal issues with President-elect Donald Trump.

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, president of the organization, and other mayors met with Trump in New York City Thursday. Topics included infrastructure investment, public safety, unfunded federal mandates and immigration.

Cornett says members of the delegation had "a very positive, wide-ranging discussion" with Trump and appreciate his desire to work with the nation's mayors to strengthen metro economies.

Almost 300 mayors will convene in Washington next month for the conference's winter meeting ahead of the presidential inauguration.

Also participating in the meeting were New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu; Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steve Benjamin; Burnsville, Minnesota, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and conference CEO and executive director Tom Cochran.