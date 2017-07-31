Midwest City Property Could Become Oklahoma's Newest Superfund Site

Federal environmental regulators are moving to add an Oklahoma facility that inspected and repaired aircraft oxygen and fire extinguisher systems to the nation's list of most polluted places.

Eagle Industries operated from 1990 to 2010 in Midwest City. Inspectors say an industrial solvent called trichloroethylene, also known as TCE, used at the site contaminated soil and seeped into nearby water wells.

Short term exposure to TCE can damage nerves, lungs and kidneys. Long-term exposure has been linked to autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Eagle Industries is no longer in business. Records show more than a decade of environmental violations at the site.

State regulators referred Eagle Industries to federal authorities in 2016. The EPA is now recommending the site be added to the National Priorities List, a first step in getting funding under the federal hazardous waste cleanup program known as Superfund.