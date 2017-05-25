Meet Me At The World Cafe: ÌFÉ Performs Live In Philadelphia

This week's show celebrates the concept of collaboration in two very important ways. First, it is the story of the Puerto Rican band ÌFÉ and its innovative, collective approach to the spiritual side of Yoruba culture. Bandleader Otura Mun has assembled a group of musicians steeped in the Afro-Caribbean culture of the drum, and together they have created a sound that is both familiar and completely new.

Second, Alt.Latino joins forces this week with the good folks at WXPN's World Cafe. We get a chance to speak with ÌFÉ at WXPN's studios in Philadelphia, then hear the band perform live — complete with intense audience interaction — as part of World Cafe's "Latin Roots Live" series.

Big thanks to our amigos and amigas at WXPN for the invitation to participate, and for one helluva night of amazing music and dancing!

