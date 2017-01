Today, the United States inaugurates a new president.

At approximately 11 a.m. central time, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th President of the United States after he takes the Oath of Office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

KOSU will carry NPR live coverage of Inauguration Day 2017 on our air and online.

NPR reporters will be blogging throughout the day, which you can follow below:

