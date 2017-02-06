LISTEN: Gov. Fallin's State of the State Address

  • Gov. Mary Fallin waves to the gallery during the 2017 State of the State address on February 6, 2017.
    Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin called for changes to the state's tax system during her annual state of the state address Monday.

Fallin’s budget recommends eliminating the corporate income tax and the state sales tax on groceries. She wants to bring in more revenue by increasing the cigarette and motor fuel taxes, implementings a wind production tax, and by taxing some services that currently aren’t taxed.

“So by expanding the sales tax base, this allows us to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries, and the corporate income tax. And it may be possible in the future to further lower the sales tax rate.”

Fallin's budget does not decrease appropriations for any agency, and would provide more money for several departments, including Education, Mental Health and Substance Abuse, and Corrections. She also called for a teacher pay raise.

