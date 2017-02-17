Justice Patrick Wyrick, Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb and Sen. Ralph Shortey

This Week in Oklahoma, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel about a controversy and lawsuit against the newest member of the State Supreme Court, Patrick Wyrick, over discrepancies on his application to the high court, Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb announces he's retiring from the Governor's cabinet over a disagreement on extending the state's sales tax to services and Republican Senator Ralph Shortey gets an earful from participants in a town hall he held to talk about his bills which would make changes to State Questions 780 and 781 passed last November by voters.Also, the trio discussesthe death of two bills in the early session: one forced schools to hold classes five days a week and the other put the legislature in charge of increasing tolls on state turnpikes and controversy grows for the author of an anti-abortion bill after he calls pregnant women "hosts".