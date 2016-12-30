Jack Fowler's Top 5 Things He Discovered in 2016 That May or May Not Have Anything to Do With 2016

Tumbleweeds All the Way Down host Jack Fowler created a year-end list of things he discovered in 2016, even if they didn't have anything to do with 2016.

1. The Deslondes

Great band from New Orleans that combines every kind of roots music imaginable without ever overdoing any of it.

2. Daniel Romano

A Canadian. Wrote this perfect country song in spite of it.

3. Everything Rosetta Tharpe ever recorded.

Sister Rosetta is American Badass Number One and I don't understand why there's not a statue of her in the town square of every town and city in this country.

4. This absolutely ridiculous song about a milk cow by Little Jimmy Dickens.

5. This song by Mandolin Orange that they released in 2013.