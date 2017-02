Hear John Cooper's full conversation with Blake Parks of Nicnos.

Four Oklahoma bands—Nicnos, Taddy Porter, Skytown & Good Villains—are joining forces to play the OklaHomeGrown Music Showcase at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa tonight. The celebration of Oklahoma music will include a silent auction of four drumheads, each with a hand-painted rendering of each band's logo.

In this interview with KOSU's John Cooper, Blake Parks of Nicnos talks about the current happenings of his band, the aura of Cain's Ballroom, and what music fans can expect at the showcase.