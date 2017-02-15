House Bill Overturning A Portion of State Question 780 Advances

A bill that would change some of the criminal justice reforms voters approved in November advances in the legislature.

House Bill 1482 would again make it a felony to possess drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.

Rep. Tim Downing (R-Purcell) co-authored the bill and says it restores protection for children. A person can take heroin on an elementary school playground and do it an unlimited amount of times and essentially pay a ticket for it.

"Under the law voters approved, possessing a drug within 1,000 feet of a school is a misdemeanor but can still carry sentences including drug court or jail."

In a prepared statement, Downing says Oklahoma voters didn't see any mention of children, schools, or other locations in regards to drug possession offenses on State Question 780. That's because the Oklahoma Supreme Court refused to add those references to the ballot title in August, by a vote of 6-2. Arguing for that language inclusion was Attorney General Scott Pruitt and the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association.

Thus, Downing doesn't believe HB1482 overturns any part of SQ780.

"I do not for one second take the passage of SQ780 as the will of the people on the issue of drugs around our children, and would actually say it is our duty to protect the will of the people by preserving their right to make such a decision if it is ever actually presented to them."

But, Rep. Cory Williams (D-Stillwater) says to follow the money. He says the bill is not about child safety but the decrease in fines and fees district attorneys might receive under SQ780.

"You get more money from fines, fees and cost by filing the felony version."

The bill passed out of committee by a vote of 11 to 1. It now heads to the full House.

A competing bill that also addresses school distance requirements for drug possession is still on the agenda.