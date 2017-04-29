Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Every month, we at NPR Music convene a panel of hosts and music directors from the public-radio family across the country. Their objective: to share the new songs they simply can't get enough of. Some of our panelists delight in the surprise of a well-established band's latest offering; others shine a spotlight on a younger, local artist on the verge of breaking out nationally. Either way, it's a singular opportunity to discover something new.

This month's mix includes a standout song from country veteran Marty Stuart's most recent album, former Gossip singer Beth Ditto's rock 'n' roll solo single, a disco-inspired track by Chicago rapper Ric Wilson and more.

Hear The Current's Bill DeVille, KXT's Amy Miller and WFPK's Sean Cannon share their selections at the audio link, and read on for the full list.

