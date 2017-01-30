Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Every month, NPR Music asks public radio personalities around this country to name a new favorite song and, this month, KOSU featured Tulsa-based musician Travis Linville.

Travis Linville, 'Wishes'

"Wishes" is a highlight on Travis Linville's forthcoming full-length, Up Ahead. The relatable tune, paced by steady percussion and accented by a crying pedal steel, focuses on those ever-escaping moments as folks weave in and out of our lives. The lyrics reflect an amicable parting of ways: "I hope good luck finds you easy / Hope the best days come to you / Hope you keep chasing rainbows / Hope your wishes all come true." It's been more than two decades since Linville quit his dishwashing job to play with a country band in rural Oklahoma honky-tonks. He's since become a jack-of-all-trades: a multi-instrumentalist with Hayes Carll, a producer for John Fullbright and a guitar instructor for a young Parker Millsap. While the roots musician has previously released a smattering of EPs and live albums in his downtime, Up Ahead represents a fully focused solo effort. —Ryan LaCroix, KOSU's The Spy

