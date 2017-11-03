Health Department Shake-Up, Special Session Continues & Bridenstine for NASA

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel about changes at the state Department of Health with the resignation of the agency's commissioner and deputy along with the firing of its chief lawyer amid allegations of mismanagement, lawmakers pass patches to fix the budget after a grand bargain fails to pass out of committee and the State Supreme Court places a hold on a DUI law from taking effect while looking into its constitutionality.

The trio also discusses the Oklahoma City's mayoral race where Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan has dropped out after complications stemming from a summer car accident and a US Senate grills Tulsa Congressman Jim Bridenstine as he tries to get confirmation to lead NASA.