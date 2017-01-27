Headlines:American Indian Bonds, Homeless Count & Thunder Wins at Home

By Michael Cross 2 hours ago

Headlines for Friday, January 27, 2017:

  • Bonds allow construction to resume at the OKC American Indian Museum. (NewsOK)

  • The State Board of Education approves a new charter school in Seminole. (NewsOK)

  • A state lawmaker facing sexual harassment allegations plans to talk today with the panel investigating him. (Tulsa World)

  • State Senate Republicans release their agenda for the upcoming legislative session. (NewsOK)

  • Bill going before lawmakers restricts divorces. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma Corporation Commission seeks a budget increase. (NewsOK)

  • The downturn in the Oklahoma economy is slowing plans for a new train station in Thackerville. (Journal Record)

  • Drilling contractors see an improving market. (Journal Record)

  • Volunteers and workers count the homeless in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

  • New dining options come to Will Rogers World Airport. (NewsOK)

  • Businesses get ready for the new OKC streetcar. (Journal Record)

  • Have you ever wanted to chat with an astronaut in space? (Tulsa World)

  • The Thunder returns home to a win against the Mavericks. (NewsOK)

