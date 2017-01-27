Headlines:American Indian Bonds, Homeless Count & Thunder Wins at Home

Headlines for Friday, January 27, 2017:

Bonds allow construction to resume at the OKC American Indian Museum. (NewsOK)

The State Board of Education approves a new charter school in Seminole. (NewsOK)

A state lawmaker facing sexual harassment allegations plans to talk today with the panel investigating him. (Tulsa World)

State Senate Republicans release their agenda for the upcoming legislative session. (NewsOK)

Bill going before lawmakers restricts divorces. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma Corporation Commission seeks a budget increase. (NewsOK)

The downturn in the Oklahoma economy is slowing plans for a new train station in Thackerville. (Journal Record)

Drilling contractors see an improving market. (Journal Record)

Volunteers and workers count the homeless in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

New dining options come to Will Rogers World Airport. (NewsOK)

Businesses get ready for the new OKC streetcar. (Journal Record)

Have you ever wanted to chat with an astronaut in space? (Tulsa World)