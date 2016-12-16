Headlines: Winter is Coming, Oklahoma 46th in Health & Remembering Leon Russell

Headlines for Friday, December 16, 2016:
-
The Nation Weather Service is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for tomorrow into Sunday morning. (Fox25)
-
Education officials approve recommended changes to the A through F school report card system. (KOSU)
-
An annual report ranks Oklahoma as one of the worst states for health. (NewsOK)
-
Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett meets with President Elect Donald Trump. (NewsOK)
-
The largest Oklahoma City Police academy class graduates. (NewsOK)
-
The state Supreme Court wants to hear more about federal law and medical marijuana. (Journal Record)
-
Workforce Oklahoma is closing offices in Sand Springs and Claremore. (Tulsa World)
-
Oklahoma City’s mass transit system plans to add more CNG busses. (Journal Record)
-
Union calls on WalMart to increase security at local stores. (NewsOK)
-
Tulsa candlelight service focuses on homeless deaths. (Tulsa World)
-
Fallin food drive exceeds goal. (NewsOK)
-
Tulsa musicians gather for Leon Russell remembrance. (Tulsa World)