Headlines: Winter is Coming, Oklahoma 46th in Health & Remembering Leon Russell

Headlines for Friday, December 16, 2016:

The Nation Weather Service is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for tomorrow into Sunday morning. (Fox25)

Education officials approve recommended changes to the A through F school report card system. (KOSU)

An annual report ranks Oklahoma as one of the worst states for health. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett meets with President Elect Donald Trump. (NewsOK)

The largest Oklahoma City Police academy class graduates. (NewsOK)

The state Supreme Court wants to hear more about federal law and medical marijuana. (Journal Record)

Workforce Oklahoma is closing offices in Sand Springs and Claremore. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City’s mass transit system plans to add more CNG busses. (Journal Record)

Union calls on WalMart to increase security at local stores. (NewsOK)

Tulsa candlelight service focuses on homeless deaths. (Tulsa World)

Fallin food drive exceeds goal. (NewsOK)