Headlines: Wagoner Fire Update, State Food Cuts & Steadman Upham Dies

Headlines for Tuesday, August 1, 2017:

Fire investigators sift through charred debris of a block section of downtown Wagoner. (Tulsa World)

Federal environmental regulators want to add an OK facility to the nation's list of most polluted places. (NewsOK)

PSO asks for blessing from regulators on $4.5B Panhandle wind project. (Journal Record)

Devon sells south Texas assets for $340M. (NewsOK)

In Washita County, mothers will have to start driving about 16 miles to get grocery help. (Journal Record)

OHCA faces up to $120M in funding cuts. (Tulsa World)

State budget cuts force ECU to end programs. (NewsOK)

Investigation into EMSA kickback appears to be evolving into a criminal probe. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans want answers on state insurance waiver plan. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City drivers need to be aware, school starts today. (KOSU)

Hundreds gather to remember OHP trooper killed in car crash. (NewsOK)

City of Tulsa gets ultimatum on jail deal. (Tulsa World)

Garfield CO Sheriff suspends himself with pay. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s sheriff is looking for partners to finish a new training center. (Tulsa World)

Florida sheriff disputes claims by Mental Health Commissioner on reason charges were dropped against her. (Tulsa World)

Hotel tax collections fall, while occupancies rise. (Journal Record)