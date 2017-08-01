Headlines: Wagoner Fire Update, State Food Cuts & Steadman Upham Dies

Headlines for Tuesday, August 1, 2017:
-
Fire investigators sift through charred debris of a block section of downtown Wagoner. (Tulsa World)
-
Federal environmental regulators want to add an OK facility to the nation's list of most polluted places. (NewsOK)
-
PSO asks for blessing from regulators on $4.5B Panhandle wind project. (Journal Record)
-
Devon sells south Texas assets for $340M. (NewsOK)
-
In Washita County, mothers will have to start driving about 16 miles to get grocery help. (Journal Record)
-
OHCA faces up to $120M in funding cuts. (Tulsa World)
-
State budget cuts force ECU to end programs. (NewsOK)
-
Investigation into EMSA kickback appears to be evolving into a criminal probe. (Tulsa World)
-
Oklahomans want answers on state insurance waiver plan. (NewsOK)
-
Oklahoma City drivers need to be aware, school starts today. (KOSU)
-
Hundreds gather to remember OHP trooper killed in car crash. (NewsOK)
-
City of Tulsa gets ultimatum on jail deal. (Tulsa World)
-
Garfield CO Sheriff suspends himself with pay. (NewsOK)
-
Tulsa’s sheriff is looking for partners to finish a new training center. (Tulsa World)
-
Florida sheriff disputes claims by Mental Health Commissioner on reason charges were dropped against her. (Tulsa World)
-
Hotel tax collections fall, while occupancies rise. (Journal Record)
-
Former University of Tulsa President Steadman Upham has died following complications of surgery. (Tulsa World)