Headlines: Wagoner Fire Update, State Food Cuts & Steadman Upham Dies

By Michael Cross 1 hour ago

Headlines for Tuesday, August 1, 2017:

  • Fire investigators sift through charred debris of a block section of downtown Wagoner. (Tulsa World)

  • Federal environmental regulators want to add an OK facility to the nation's list of most polluted places. (NewsOK)

  • PSO asks for blessing from regulators on $4.5B Panhandle wind project. (Journal Record)

  • Devon sells south Texas assets for $340M. (NewsOK)

  • In Washita County, mothers will have to start driving about 16 miles to get grocery help. (Journal Record)

  • OHCA faces up to $120M in funding cuts. (Tulsa World)

  • State budget cuts force ECU to end programs. (NewsOK)

  • Investigation into EMSA kickback appears to be evolving into a criminal probe. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahomans want answers on state insurance waiver plan. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma City drivers need to be aware, school starts today. (KOSU)

  • Hundreds gather to remember OHP trooper killed in car crash. (NewsOK)

  • City of Tulsa gets ultimatum on jail deal. (Tulsa World)

  • Garfield CO Sheriff suspends himself with pay. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa’s sheriff is looking for partners to finish a new training center. (Tulsa World)

  • Florida sheriff disputes claims by Mental Health Commissioner on reason charges were dropped against her. (Tulsa World)

  • Hotel tax collections fall, while occupancies rise. (Journal Record)

  • Former University of Tulsa President Steadman Upham has died following complications of surgery. (Tulsa World)

