Headlines: Tulsa Tornado, Teen Pregnancy & OSU Spears' Speakers

Headlines for Monday, August 7, 2017:

  • Tulsans are starting the workweek cleaning up after tornadoes struck on Saturday night. (Tulsa World)

  • The state Supreme Court is hearing arguments which could impact Oklahoma’s budget. (Tulsa World)

  • Voters in central Oklahoma are deciding on primary elections tomorrow. (NewsOK)

  • Voters in Tulsa are also getting ready for special primary elections tomorrow. (Tulsa World)

  • Concerns rise over Congressman Mullin’s pharmaceutical stock. (NewsOK)

  • House Democrats hear concern over foster care. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma ranks second worst in the nation for reductions in teen pregnancy. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma is facing a shortage of doctors to help women. (NewsOK)

  • 36 water systems in central Oklahoma face violations. (NewsOK)

  • Oil and gas is pushing demand for more and more electricity. (Journal Record)

  • Returning Tulsa students get help with supplies and haircuts. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma City gets federal funding for housing. (Journal Record)

  • OSU announces speakers for business lecture series. (NewsOK)

Headlines