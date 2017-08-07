Headlines: Tulsa Tornado, Teen Pregnancy & OSU Spears' Speakers

Headlines for Monday, August 7, 2017:

Tulsans are starting the workweek cleaning up after tornadoes struck on Saturday night. (Tulsa World)

The state Supreme Court is hearing arguments which could impact Oklahoma’s budget. (Tulsa World)

Voters in central Oklahoma are deciding on primary elections tomorrow. (NewsOK)

Voters in Tulsa are also getting ready for special primary elections tomorrow. (Tulsa World)

Concerns rise over Congressman Mullin’s pharmaceutical stock. (NewsOK)

House Democrats hear concern over foster care. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma ranks second worst in the nation for reductions in teen pregnancy. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is facing a shortage of doctors to help women. (NewsOK)

36 water systems in central Oklahoma face violations. (NewsOK)

Oil and gas is pushing demand for more and more electricity. (Journal Record)

Returning Tulsa students get help with supplies and haircuts. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City gets federal funding for housing. (Journal Record)