Headlines: Tulsa Tornado Emergency, Edmond Bus Service & Hobby Lobby Goes Big

Headlines for Thursday, August 10, 2017:
Gov Fallin declares a state of emergency for counties affected by weekend tornadoes. (Tulsa World)
Former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby gets a new job in neighboring Rogers County. (Tulsa World)
The 2018 race for Labor Commissioner has only two contenders so far. (Journal Record)
Health officials keep a close eye on immunization exemption requests. (Journal Record)
A shortage of bus drivers in Edmond leads to cuts in service routes. (NewsOK)
OK oilman Harold Hamm pledges no new debt in Continental Resources plan. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma leads the nation in the number of bridges fixed over the past ten years. (Fox25)
North Tulsa residents want moratorium on dollar stores in the area. (Tulsa World)
Tulsa grocer plans expansion. (Tulsa World)
Plans finalized for Bricktown OKC events center. (NewsOK)
Hobby Lobby plans a 10 million square foot warehouse center in southwest OKC. (NewsOK)