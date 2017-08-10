Headlines: Tulsa Tornado Emergency, Edmond Bus Service & Hobby Lobby Goes Big

By Michael Cross 1 minute ago

Headlines for Thursday, August 10, 2017:

  • Gov Fallin declares a state of emergency for counties affected by weekend tornadoes. (Tulsa World)

  • Former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby gets a new job in neighboring Rogers County. (Tulsa World)

  • The 2018 race for Labor Commissioner has only two contenders so far. (Journal Record)

  • Health officials keep a close eye on immunization exemption requests. (Journal Record)

  • A shortage of bus drivers in Edmond leads to cuts in service routes. (NewsOK)

  • OK oilman Harold Hamm pledges no new debt in Continental Resources plan. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma leads the nation in the number of bridges fixed over the past ten years. (Fox25)

  • North Tulsa residents want moratorium on dollar stores in the area. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa grocer plans expansion. (Tulsa World)

  • Plans finalized for Bricktown OKC events center. (NewsOK)

  • Hobby Lobby plans a 10 million square foot warehouse center in southwest OKC. (NewsOK)

Headlines