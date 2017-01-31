Headlines: Trump's Travel Ban, 2017 Legislative Session & OSU Bedlam Win

Headlines for Tuesday, January 31, 2017:

Oklahoma’s immigrant community raises concerns over President Trump’s travel ban (Tulsa World)

Students at OU rally against President Trump’s immigration executive order. (NewsOK)

OKC Mayor Mick Cornett and the Conference of Mayors speak out on President Trump’s travel ban. (News9)

Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation reacts to President Trump’s travel ban. (NewsOK)

Law Enforcement heads in Oklahoma say they have no plans to enforce immigration. (Journal Record)

Environmental activists plan to protest a proposed pipeline from Oklahoma to Tennessee. (NewsOK)

Left leaning groups get ready for a busy legislative session. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s business owners could be getting more generous. (Journal Record)

Mental health agency needs $35M from lawmakers to maintain programs. (NewsOK)

Tinker Air Force Base gets ready to celebrate its 75th birthday. (NewsOK)

Tulsa beer maker named best new brewery in the U.S. (Tulsa World)

An Oklahoma company works to absorb vibrations. (Journal Record)