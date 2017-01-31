Headlines: Trump's Travel Ban, 2017 Legislative Session & OSU Bedlam Win

Headlines for Tuesday, January 31, 2017:

  • Oklahoma’s immigrant community raises concerns over President Trump’s travel ban (Tulsa World)

  • Students at OU rally against President Trump’s immigration executive order. (NewsOK)

  • OKC Mayor Mick Cornett and the Conference of Mayors speak out on President Trump’s travel ban. (News9)

  • Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation reacts to President Trump’s travel ban. (NewsOK)

  • Law Enforcement heads in Oklahoma say they have no plans to enforce immigration. (Journal Record)

  • Environmental activists plan to protest a proposed pipeline from Oklahoma to Tennessee. (NewsOK)

  • Left leaning groups get ready for a busy legislative session. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma’s business owners could be getting more generous.  (Journal Record)

  • Mental health agency needs $35M from lawmakers to maintain programs. (NewsOK)

  • Tinker Air Force Base gets ready to celebrate its 75th birthday. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa beer maker named best new brewery in the U.S. (Tulsa World)

  • An Oklahoma company works to absorb vibrations. (Journal Record)

  • The Cowboys manage a bedlam win in Norman for the first time since 2004. (NewsOK)

