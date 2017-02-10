Headlines: Ten Commandments Bill, OK Wind Power & Thunder Beats cavs

By Michael Cross 1 hour ago

Headlines for Friday, February 10, 2017:

  • A Ten Commandments monument bill advances out of House Committee. (Tulsa World)

  • Experts sound of on Governor Fallin’s tax plan. (Journal record)

  • Utility bills could increase under Fallin’s tax plan. (NewsOK)

  • Lawyers raise concerns over tax on legal fees from Gov. Fallin. (NewsOK)

  • The Governor appoints the state’s solicitor general to the Oklahoma Supreme Court. (NewsOK)

  • Feds get $1.3 billion Gov. Fallin’s transportation plan. (AP)

  • The number of Oklahomans killed by the flu doubles in one week. (NewsOK)

  • New President could boost local investment and expansion. (Journal Record)

  • A battle is brewing in court over a uranium plant in eastern Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

  • Experts say Oklahoma needs more industrial diversity. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma beats California to rank third in wind power. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa’s mayor speaks during a TEDx talk in Washington, D.C.  (Tulsa World)

  • Part of the old Crossroads Mall in southeast Oklahoma City is getting a charter school. (Journal Record)

  • Paycom stocks increase amid strong earnings. (NewsOK)

  • The Thunder wins big against the Cavaliers in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

