Headlines: Ten Commandments Bill, OK Wind Power & Thunder Beats cavs

Headlines for Friday, February 10, 2017:
A Ten Commandments monument bill advances out of House Committee. (Tulsa World)
Experts sound of on Governor Fallin’s tax plan. (Journal record)
Utility bills could increase under Fallin’s tax plan. (NewsOK)
Lawyers raise concerns over tax on legal fees from Gov. Fallin. (NewsOK)
The Governor appoints the state’s solicitor general to the Oklahoma Supreme Court. (NewsOK)
Feds get $1.3 billion Gov. Fallin’s transportation plan. (AP)
The number of Oklahomans killed by the flu doubles in one week. (NewsOK)
New President could boost local investment and expansion. (Journal Record)
A battle is brewing in court over a uranium plant in eastern Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)
Experts say Oklahoma needs more industrial diversity. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma beats California to rank third in wind power. (NewsOK)
Tulsa’s mayor speaks during a TEDx talk in Washington, D.C. (Tulsa World)
Part of the old Crossroads Mall in southeast Oklahoma City is getting a charter school. (Journal Record)
Paycom stocks increase amid strong earnings. (NewsOK)
The Thunder wins big against the Cavaliers in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)