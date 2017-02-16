Headlines: Teacher Pay Bills, Mandatory Vaccines & Another Westbrook Triple-Double

Headlines for Thursday, February 16, 2017:

A senate subcommittee passes several bills about teacher pay. (Tulsa World)

For the second time this year, the state’s monthly payment to schools will be short. (Tulsa World)

A measure requiring school financial report card dies in committee. (Journal Record)

Colleges call for more funding from lawmakers. (NewsOK)

Supporters of mandatory vaccines lobby at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)

A bill changing some of the criminal justice reforms voters approved in November advances in the legislature. (KOSU)

A Democratic State lawmaker accepts his punishment in an sexual harassment claim. (NewsOK)

Preliminary hearing set for State Superintendent. (NewsOK)

Devon plans to double its number of drilling rigs. (Journal Record)

Governor Fallin lifts burn ban. (Stillwater News Press)

OKC's Tower Theater opens on Saturday. (Journal Record)

Macy’s plans to close two Tulsa stores. (Tulsa World)

New owners of a national restaurant chain want to expand its presence in the Sooner State. (Journal Record)

Nationally-acclaimed film festival comes to Tulsa in April. (Tulsa World)

Pizza franchise hopes to add more stores in OKC. (Journal Record)