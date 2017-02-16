Headlines: Teacher Pay Bills, Mandatory Vaccines & Another Westbrook Triple-Double

By Michael Cross 2 minutes ago

Headlines for Thursday, February 16, 2017:

  • A senate subcommittee passes several bills about teacher pay.  (Tulsa World)

  • For the second time this year, the state’s monthly payment to schools will be short.  (Tulsa World)

  • A measure requiring school financial report card dies in committee. (Journal Record)

  • Colleges call for more funding from lawmakers. (NewsOK)

  • Supporters of mandatory vaccines lobby at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)

  • A bill changing some of the criminal justice reforms voters approved in November advances in the legislature.  (KOSU)

  • A Democratic State lawmaker accepts his punishment in an sexual harassment claim. (NewsOK)

  • Preliminary hearing set for State Superintendent. (NewsOK)

  • Devon plans to double its number of drilling rigs. (Journal Record)

  • Governor Fallin lifts burn ban. (Stillwater News Press)

  • OKC's Tower Theater opens on Saturday. (Journal Record)

  • Macy’s plans to close two Tulsa stores. (Tulsa World)

  • New owners of a national restaurant chain want to expand its presence in the Sooner State. (Journal Record)

  • Nationally-acclaimed film festival comes to Tulsa in April. (Tulsa World)

  • Pizza franchise hopes to add more stores in OKC.  (Journal Record)

  • Westbrook gets another triple-double as the Thunder topples the Knicks, (NewsOK)

Tags: 
Headlines