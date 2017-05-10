Headlines: Tax Collections Drop, Election Results & A Beatle Coming to OKC

By Michael Cross 2 hours ago

Headline for Wednesday, May 10, 2017:

  • Revenue collections fall short for the month of April. (Tulsa World)

  • OMES plan to oust Employment Commission could cost taxpayers millions. (NewsOK)

  • Charities raise concern over revenue bill on itemized deduction cap. (Journal Record)

  • Lawmakers introduce a bond to pay for a new public health lab. (NewsOK)

  • A committee in the state House approves two-year car tags. (Tulsa World)

  • Governor Fallin gets bill to consolidate juvenile centers. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa teachers & parents come to the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)

  • Republicans maintain their current number of seats in the state house after elections yesterday. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa pastor becomes fifth GOP candidate in Congressional District One race. (Tulsa World)

  • The pace is moving slowly in the trial of Betty Shelby.  (KWGS)

  • Gulfport plans expansion in South Central Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

  • The first city to implement coin parking meters is phasing it out. (Journal Record)

  • Owner of Eskimo Joe’s talks branding. (Journal Record)

  • Paul McCartney plans OKC visit. (NewsOK)

Tags: 
Headlines