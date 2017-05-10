Headlines: Tax Collections Drop, Election Results & A Beatle Coming to OKC

Headline for Wednesday, May 10, 2017:
-
Revenue collections fall short for the month of April. (Tulsa World)
-
OMES plan to oust Employment Commission could cost taxpayers millions. (NewsOK)
-
Charities raise concern over revenue bill on itemized deduction cap. (Journal Record)
-
Lawmakers introduce a bond to pay for a new public health lab. (NewsOK)
-
A committee in the state House approves two-year car tags. (Tulsa World)
-
Governor Fallin gets bill to consolidate juvenile centers. (NewsOK)
-
Tulsa teachers & parents come to the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)
-
Republicans maintain their current number of seats in the state house after elections yesterday. (NewsOK)
-
Tulsa pastor becomes fifth GOP candidate in Congressional District One race. (Tulsa World)
-
The pace is moving slowly in the trial of Betty Shelby. (KWGS)
-
Gulfport plans expansion in South Central Oklahoma. (Journal Record)
-
The first city to implement coin parking meters is phasing it out. (Journal Record)
-
Owner of Eskimo Joe’s talks branding. (Journal Record)
-
Paul McCartney plans OKC visit. (NewsOK)