Headlines: Tax Collections Drop, Election Results & A Beatle Coming to OKC

Headline for Wednesday, May 10, 2017:

Revenue collections fall short for the month of April. (Tulsa World)

OMES plan to oust Employment Commission could cost taxpayers millions. (NewsOK)

Charities raise concern over revenue bill on itemized deduction cap. (Journal Record)

Lawmakers introduce a bond to pay for a new public health lab. (NewsOK)

A committee in the state House approves two-year car tags. (Tulsa World)

Governor Fallin gets bill to consolidate juvenile centers. (NewsOK)

Tulsa teachers & parents come to the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Republicans maintain their current number of seats in the state house after elections yesterday. (NewsOK)

Tulsa pastor becomes fifth GOP candidate in Congressional District One race. (Tulsa World)

The pace is moving slowly in the trial of Betty Shelby. (KWGS)

Gulfport plans expansion in South Central Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

The first city to implement coin parking meters is phasing it out. (Journal Record)

Owner of Eskimo Joe’s talks branding. (Journal Record)