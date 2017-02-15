Headlines: Supreme Court Lawsuit, Saving Fetal Tissue & Airport Premium Parking

Headlines for Wednesday, February 15, 2017:
The ACLU of Oklahoma is filing a lawsuit over the newest member of the state Supreme Court. (Tulsa World)
A bill prohibiting abortions without the father’s approval passes out of House Committee. (NewsOK)
Bill requires OSBI to keep aborted fetal tissue (Journal Record)
Bill to put legislature in charge of toll increases fails. (Tulsa World)
Health care and child advocacy groups are supporting a bill to increase taxes on tobacco products. (Journal Record)
Deposits to the state’s General Revenue drop below estimates again for January. (Tulsa World)
Tulsans celebrate arrival of refugees. (Tulsa World)
The Governor is disputing claims of a cyber ransom paid by a state agency. (Tulsa World)
Legal issues stall alcohol state question lawsuit. (Journal Record)
Sexual harassment in the state legislature isn’t unique to Oklahoma. (AP)
Another Democrat joins in the race for Oklahoma County Sheriff. (NewsOK)
Devon ends 2016 in the black. (NewsOK)
A question of annexation in western OKC. (Journal Record)
OKC approves premium parking at WRWA. (NewsOK)