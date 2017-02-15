Headlines: Supreme Court Lawsuit, Saving Fetal Tissue & Airport Premium Parking

Headlines for Wednesday, February 15, 2017:

  • The ACLU of Oklahoma is filing a lawsuit over the newest member of the state Supreme Court. (Tulsa World)

  • A bill prohibiting abortions without the father’s approval passes out of House Committee. (NewsOK)

  • Bill requires OSBI to keep aborted fetal tissue (Journal Record)

  • Bill to put legislature in charge of toll increases fails. (Tulsa World)

  • Health care and child advocacy groups are supporting a bill to increase taxes on tobacco products. (Journal Record)

  • Deposits to the state’s General Revenue drop below estimates again for January. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsans celebrate arrival of refugees. (Tulsa World)

  • The Governor is disputing claims of a cyber ransom paid by a state agency. (Tulsa World)

  • Legal issues stall alcohol state question lawsuit. (Journal Record)

  • Sexual harassment in the state legislature isn’t unique to Oklahoma. (AP)

  • Another Democrat joins in the race for Oklahoma County Sheriff. (NewsOK)

  • Devon ends 2016 in the black. (NewsOK)

  • A question of annexation in western OKC. (Journal Record)

  • OKC approves premium parking at WRWA. (NewsOK)

