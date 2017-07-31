Headlines: Student Enrollment Growth, Downtown Wagoner Fire & Midwest City Animals

Headlines for Monday, July 31, 2017:
Education officials are expecting a growth in the number of students in state schools. (NewsOK)
The back to school holiday returns to Oklahoma this weekend. (Tulsa World)
Tax free weekend almost didn’t happen. (NewsOK)
Lawmakers at odds over how to take surprises out of medical bills. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma’s planned insurance waiver might not benefit everyone. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in states where a child dies after being left in a car. (NewsOK)
State is seeing a rise in swastika’s and other anti-semetic incidents. (Tulsa World)
Florida drops battery charges against Oklahoma’s Mental Health Commissioner. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma juvenile lifers getting little help despite 2016 SCOTUS ruling. (AP)
A spectacular fire sweeps through the downtown section on Wagoner in eastern Oklahoma. (News on 6)
Counties scramble to align alcohol rules with law changes coming next year. (Journal Record)
Pruitt promises efficiency in EPSA. (NewsOK)
PSO unveils plans for $4.5B wind project in the panhandle. (Journal Record)
OKC considers roundabouts to deal with new convention center traffic. (Journal Record)
Midwest City votes to no longer take animals from neighboring shelters. (NewsOK)