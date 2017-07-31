Headlines: Student Enrollment Growth, Downtown Wagoner Fire & Midwest City Animals

Headlines for Monday, July 31, 2017:

  • Education officials are expecting a growth in the number of students in state schools. (NewsOK)

  • The back to school holiday returns to Oklahoma this weekend. (Tulsa World)

  • Tax free weekend almost didn’t happen. (NewsOK)

  • Lawmakers at odds over how to take surprises out of medical bills. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma’s planned insurance waiver might not benefit everyone. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in states where a child dies after being left in a car. (NewsOK)

  • State is seeing a rise in swastika’s and other anti-semetic incidents. (Tulsa World)

  • Florida drops battery charges against Oklahoma’s Mental Health Commissioner. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma juvenile lifers getting little help despite 2016 SCOTUS ruling. (AP

  • A spectacular fire sweeps through the downtown section on Wagoner in eastern Oklahoma. (News on 6)

  • Counties scramble to align alcohol rules with law changes coming next year. (Journal Record)

  • Pruitt promises efficiency in EPSA. (NewsOK)

  • PSO unveils plans for $4.5B wind project in the panhandle. (Journal Record)

  • OKC considers roundabouts to deal with new convention center traffic. (Journal Record)

  • Midwest City votes to no longer take animals from neighboring shelters. (NewsOK)

