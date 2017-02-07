Headlines: State of the State, Muslims Returning & Thunder Blows Lead

By Michael Cross 2 minutes ago

Headlines for Tuesday, February 7, 2017:

  • Governor Fallin kicks off the 2017 legislative session with her State of the State Address. (Tulsa World)

  • Fallin calls for increases in fuel taxes. (Journal Record)

  • Governor Fallin stressed the need for teacher pay raises in her state of the state address. (KOSU)

  • Governor wants all schools to be in class five days a week. (NewsOK)

  • Muslim’s are rushing back to Oklahoma after a short reprieve from President Trump’s travel ban. (Journal Record)

  • Delay in Trump nominees stalls pipelines. (Journal Record)

  • Family of Talihina veteran want answers in his death. (Tulsa World)

  • The Oklahoma City School Board approves the expansion of one charter school, but opposes another. (NewsOK)

  • The city of Tulsa reaches out to its African American community. (Tulsa World)

  • Lady Gaga plans a concert in OKC. (NewsOK)

  • The Thunder falls short in Indiana. (NewsOK)

