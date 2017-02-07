Headlines: State of the State, Muslims Returning & Thunder Blows Lead

Headlines for Tuesday, February 7, 2017:

Governor Fallin kicks off the 2017 legislative session with her State of the State Address. (Tulsa World)

Fallin calls for increases in fuel taxes. (Journal Record)

Governor Fallin stressed the need for teacher pay raises in her state of the state address. (KOSU)

Governor wants all schools to be in class five days a week. (NewsOK)

Muslim’s are rushing back to Oklahoma after a short reprieve from President Trump’s travel ban. (Journal Record)

Delay in Trump nominees stalls pipelines. (Journal Record)

Family of Talihina veteran want answers in his death. (Tulsa World)

The Oklahoma City School Board approves the expansion of one charter school, but opposes another. (NewsOK)

The city of Tulsa reaches out to its African American community. (Tulsa World)

Lady Gaga plans a concert in OKC. (NewsOK)