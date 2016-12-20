Headlines: SQ792 Lawsuit, Energy Stocks Rise & Thunder Home Loss

Headlines for Tuesday, December 20, 2016:
State liquor store owners file a lawsuit against a ballot measure recently passed by voters. (NewsOK)
President signs bill with historic state water agreement (NewsOK)
A state lawmaker files a bill to increase the threshold needed to trigger another tax cut. (Journal Record)
All seven Oklahoma members of the Electoral College vote for Donald Trump. (KOSU)
Judge rejects lawsuit over Oklahoma ballot access laws. (NewsOK)
Stock prices are rising for Oklahoma energy companies. (Journal Record)
Energy lobbyists gear up to educate rookie lawmakers. (Journal Record)
OKC school chief promises to consider principals’ concerns over holiday break. (NewsOK)
Tulsa schools vote to approve partnership with private foundation. (Tulsa World)
Seven Oklahomans join the list of more than 200 people to get clemency from President Obama. (AP)
DHS faces lawsuit in death of 2-year-old in February. (Tulsa World)
3,000+ fort Sill soldiers receive leave to go home for the holidays. (NewsOK)
The Thunder fails to pull out a win at home. (NewsOK)