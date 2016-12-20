Headlines: SQ792 Lawsuit, Energy Stocks Rise & Thunder Home Loss

By Michael Cross Dec 20, 2016

Headlines for Tuesday, December 20, 2016:

  • State liquor store owners file a lawsuit against a ballot measure recently passed by voters. (NewsOK)

  • President signs bill with historic state water agreement (NewsOK)

  • A state lawmaker files a bill to increase the threshold needed to trigger another tax cut. (Journal Record)

  • All seven Oklahoma members of the Electoral College vote for Donald Trump. (KOSU)

  • Judge rejects lawsuit over Oklahoma ballot access laws. (NewsOK)

  • Stock prices are rising for Oklahoma energy companies. (Journal Record)

  • Energy lobbyists gear up to educate rookie lawmakers. (Journal Record)

  • OKC school chief promises to consider principals’ concerns over holiday break. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa schools vote to approve partnership with private foundation.  (Tulsa World)

  • Seven Oklahomans join the list of more than 200 people to get clemency from President Obama. (AP)

  • DHS faces lawsuit in death of 2-year-old in February. (Tulsa World)

  • 3,000+ fort Sill soldiers receive leave to go home for the holidays. (NewsOK)

  • The Thunder fails to pull out a win at home. (NewsOK)

