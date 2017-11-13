Headlines: Special Session, Tuesday Elections & Thunder's Second Win

Headlines for Monday, November 13, 2017:
The clock is ticking on a special session which could last till Christmas. (Journal Record)
State health officials used federal funds to pay for other programs. (NewsOK)
Issues at the State Capitol are decreasing business prospects for Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma is seeing an increase in grandparents raising grandkids. (NewsOK)
Former clients of a controversial drug rehab center say they never received counseling. (NewsOK)
Officials expect charter school growth with new federal funding. (NewsOK)
Oil storage demand is rising. (Journal Record)
Voters in central Oklahoma are voting on special seats for the legislature. (NewsOK)
Voters in Tulsa are deciding two special election legislative seats. (Tulsa World)
State Representative out raises his GOP opponent for Oklahoma County Commissioner. (NewsOK)
The Paseo District in Oklahoma City is getting a doughnut shop with a coffee bar. (Journal Record)
The Sooners move up in the Associated Press Polls. (Tulsa World)
The Cowboys claw back into the top ten. (Tulsa World)
The Thunder wins its second game in a row at home. (NewsOK)