Headlines: Special Session Looms, Mayfest "Die-In" & Durant Tribal Headquarters

Headlines for Monday, May 22, 2017:
Lawmakers face special session after no deal was made on the budget over the weekend. (Tulsa World)
State schools are concerned about finances without a budget. (NewsOK)
Budget problems could be good news for Democrats. (AP)
Lawmakers still have one week left to finish policy issues for the state. (NewsOK)
Bill making its way through the capitol could soon expand drilling laws in Oklahoma. (Journal Record)
Another mistake discovered in amended child abuse bill. (NewsOK)
Lawmakers tap breaks on plan to partially privatize Medicaid. (Journal Record)
Protestors hold what they call a “die-in” at Tulsa’s Mayfest over the Betty Shelby verdict. (Tulsa World)
New law hopes to get more Oklahoma kids in college. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma joins an initiative to get more college students to graduate on time. (NewsOK)
State unemployment drops to near national levels. (Journal Record)
OK’s two Warren Theaters get new operators. (NewsOK)
Future looks uncertain for tribal gaming website. (NewsOK)
Choctaw Nation headquarters moves closer to completion. (Journal Record)