Headlines: Special Session Looms, Mayfest "Die-In" & Durant Tribal Headquarters

By Michael Cross 1 minute ago

Headlines for Monday, May 22, 2017:

  • Lawmakers face special session after no deal was made on the budget over the weekend. (Tulsa World)

  • State schools are concerned about finances without a budget. (NewsOK)

  • Budget problems could be good news for Democrats. (AP)

  • Lawmakers still have one week left to finish policy issues for the state. (NewsOK)

  • Bill making its way through the capitol could soon expand drilling laws in Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

  • Another mistake discovered in amended child abuse bill. (NewsOK)

  • Lawmakers tap breaks on plan to partially privatize Medicaid. (Journal Record)

  • Protestors hold what they call a “die-in” at Tulsa’s Mayfest over the Betty Shelby verdict. (Tulsa World)

  • New law hopes to get more Oklahoma kids in college. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma joins an initiative to get more college students to graduate on time. (NewsOK)

  • State unemployment drops to near national levels. (Journal Record)

  • OK’s two Warren Theaters get new operators. (NewsOK)

  • Future looks uncertain for tribal gaming website. (NewsOK)

  • Choctaw Nation headquarters moves closer to completion. (Journal Record)

