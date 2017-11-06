Headlines: Speaker's Aide Controversy, Charter School Settlement & Thunder Lose in Portland

Headlines for Monday, November 6, 2017:

Legislative aide to State House Speaker Charles McCall comes under fire for ties to the energy industry. (NewsOK)

Filing begins next week for a special election to fill the seat vacated by Representative Scott Biggs. (Chickasha Express Star)

The US Department of Veterans Affairs has released a report assessing the Oklahoma City VA health care system. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County looks to L.A. on future of jail. (Journal Record)

State, prosecutors pay more than $3M to settle wrongful conviction claims. (NewsOK)

Tax collections jump ten percent in October compared to 2016. (Journal Record)

A possible settlement to give more money to charter schools might have been stopped by the state’s largest school districts. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa students are beating OKC on testing, but still lagging behind statewide averages. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is seeing an increase of sexually transmitted diseases. (NewsOK)

AG Mike Hunter refuses campaign donations from drug makers. (NewsOK)

A Group of Oklahoma electric linemen returns after three weeks in rural Guatemala. (Journal Record)

OKC issues thousands of parking citations. (NewsOK)

Sellers find expansion opportunities in pop up shops. (Journal Record)

The Sooners move up in the Associated Press Poll after a Bedlam win. (Tulsa World)

The Cowboys drop slightly to 12th in the AP poll after the Bedlam loss. (Tulsa World)