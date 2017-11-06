Headlines: Speaker's Aide Controversy, Charter School Settlement & Thunder Lose in Portland

By Michael Cross 4 seconds ago

Headlines for Monday, November 6, 2017:

  • Legislative aide to State House Speaker Charles McCall comes under fire for ties to the energy industry. (NewsOK)

  • Filing begins next week for a special election to fill the seat vacated by Representative Scott Biggs. (Chickasha Express Star)

  • The US Department of Veterans Affairs has released a report assessing the Oklahoma City VA health care system. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma County looks to L.A. on future of jail. (Journal Record)

  • State, prosecutors pay more than $3M to settle wrongful conviction claims. (NewsOK)

  • Tax collections jump ten percent in October compared to 2016. (Journal Record)

  • A possible settlement to give more money to charter schools might have been stopped by the state’s largest school districts. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa students are beating OKC on testing, but still lagging behind statewide averages. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma is seeing an increase of sexually transmitted diseases. (NewsOK)

  • AG Mike Hunter refuses campaign donations from drug makers. (NewsOK)

  • A Group of Oklahoma electric linemen returns after three weeks in rural Guatemala. (Journal Record)

  • OKC issues thousands of parking citations. (NewsOK)

  • Sellers find expansion opportunities in pop up shops. (Journal Record)

  • The Sooners move up in the Associated Press Poll after a Bedlam win. (Tulsa World)

  • The Cowboys drop slightly to 12th in the AP poll after the Bedlam loss. (Tulsa World)

  • The Thunder comes up short in Portland. (NewsOK)

Tags: 
Headlines