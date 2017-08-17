Headlines: Silence on Charlottesville, OKC School Names & Bridenstine's New Job?

Headlines for Thursday, August 17, 2017:

  • Oklahoma’s elected officials are staying silent on Charlottesville. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma City School officials are considering changing the names of four of its institutions. (KOSU)

  • A petition begins to create an income tax in Oklahoma City for schools. (NewsOK)

  • Law enforcement officials warn of no tolerance in school zones. (Tulsa World)

  • Governor Fallin wants lawmakers in special session to fix the budget. (NewsOK)

  • Creek Nation conducts a dusk raid on the soon-to-open Embers Grille in Broken Arrow. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa plans to bypass county jail to house its own inmates. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma Senator James Lankford signs on to legislation cracking down on sex trafficking. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa voters to decide on city charter changes. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma soybean farmers are keeping an eye on lawsuit against Monsanto. (Journal Record)

  • SandRidge chief executive says he wants to create a positive culture for his employees.  (Journal Record)

  • NASA blog says Congressman Jim Bridenstine will be named agency director. (Tulsa World)

