Headlines: Silence on Charlottesville, OKC School Names & Bridenstine's New Job?

Headlines for Thursday, August 17, 2017:

Oklahoma’s elected officials are staying silent on Charlottesville. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma City School officials are considering changing the names of four of its institutions. (KOSU)

A petition begins to create an income tax in Oklahoma City for schools. (NewsOK)

Law enforcement officials warn of no tolerance in school zones. (Tulsa World)

Governor Fallin wants lawmakers in special session to fix the budget. (NewsOK)

Creek Nation conducts a dusk raid on the soon-to-open Embers Grille in Broken Arrow. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa plans to bypass county jail to house its own inmates. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford signs on to legislation cracking down on sex trafficking. (Journal Record)

Tulsa voters to decide on city charter changes. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma soybean farmers are keeping an eye on lawsuit against Monsanto. (Journal Record)

SandRidge chief executive says he wants to create a positive culture for his employees. (Journal Record)