Headlines: Sheriff Debates, Inhofe's Pigeon Shoot & Record Horse Races

Headlines for Thursday, August 24, 2017:
A debate for Oklahoma County Sheriff turns ugly ahead of a special election next month. (NewsOK)
EMSA increases ambulance fees to offset legal bills. (Tulsa World)
An attempted OKC bombing suspect is competent to stand trial according to his lawyer. (NewsOK)
New Tulsa Sheriff clears out old appraisers. (Tulsa World)
Tulsa is getting a federal grant to hire firefighters. (Tulsa World)
Animal rights groups cheer the end of Sen. Inhofe’s pigeon shoot fundraiser. (NewsOK)
Elected officials are working to tackle licenses for workers. (Journal Record)
Leaders in the legislature and education focus on the State of our Schools. (NewsOK)
Norman throws down the gauntlet to OKC after approving “Indigenous Peoples’ Day”. (NewsOK)
Two Oklahoma banks and a mortgage company face a $34M lawsuit. (Journal Record)
Norman is taking a closer look at its partnership with OG&E. (NewsOK)
OKC adult day care gets grant to help stay open. (Journal Record)
Thoroughbred racing season starts Friday at Oklahoma City’s Remington Park. (Journal Record)