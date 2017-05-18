Headlines: Shelby Not Guilty, Sunday Alcohol Sales & Mayfest is Coming

Headlines for Thursday, May 18, 2017:

Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby is acquitted in her manslaughter trial. (Tulsa World)

Democrats are getting a say in the budget. (Tulsa World)

State lawmakers are preparing to work over the weekend to finish work on the budget. (NewsOK)

Cigarette Tax and teacher raises stay alive in committee. (Tulsa World)

Another wind energy tax break could face the chopping block. (NewsOK)

A bill opening the way for alcohol sales on Sundays stands one vote away from the Governor’s desk. (Tulsa World)

Gov signs bill cracking down on protestors. (Journal Record)

Gov gets bill allowing audit of agencies. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers create a commission on opioid abuse. (NewsOK)

Energy industry remains a powerful force in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

An Osage County couple is getting help from the oil and gas industry to clean up old pollution. (Journal Record)

A former Oklahoma governor could replace former FBI Director James Comey. (Tulsa World)

OKC calls on developers to study new FEMA drainage plan. (Journal Record)

OKC gets first of 12 Houston-based Salata Restaurant. (Journal Record)

More severe weather on the horizon in Elk City as cleanup continues. (NewsOK)