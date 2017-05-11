Headlines: School Funding, Lawmakers on Twitter & OKC Amazon Distribution

Headlines for Thursday, May 11, 2017:

State schools lose another $7M in revenue drop. (Tulsa World)

Nonprofits kills itemized tax cap bill which would raise $166M for the state. (NewsOK)

Tension grows in the oil and gas industry over pending legislation at the Capitol. (Journal Record)

Justice reform advocates call on lawmakers to finish the job in reducing the prison population. (KOSU)

Disability agency director worries about calls by lawmakers for consolidation. (NewsOK)

Fallin signs bill to extend limitation statutes for child sex abuse. (Tulsa World)

Attorney challenges Fallin’s appointment to Workers’ Comp Court. (Tulsa World)

State legislative discourse increases on social media. (Journal Record)

Congressman Cole supports President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. (KGOU)

Opening statements begin on Betty Shelby Trial. (Tulsa World)

As testimony begins in the trial of Betty Shelby, a famed civil rights advocate comes to Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Feds charge a former OK Beef Council Employee with embezzlement. (Journal Record)

Bids for MAPS3 park come in below estimates. (NewsOK)

OKC Mayor expects self-driving cars in four to five years. (NewsOK)

More hotels are going up despite a decline in guests. (Journal Record)