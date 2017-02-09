Headlines: Rose Day Irony, Governor's Tax Plan & "Footloose" Dance Ban

By Michael Cross 15 minutes ago

Headlines for Thursday, February 9, 2017:

  • An anti-abortion bill dies in a House Committee the same day activists were handing roses to lawmakers. (NewsOK)

  • A bill before lawmakers gives the legislature more control over tribal gaming. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma cities and counties could gather hundreds of millions of dollars under the Governor’s tax plan. (NewsOK)

  • The governor’s call to end sales tax on groceries would cost the state $234 million. (Journal Record)

  • Bills to kills wind energy tax credits advance. (Tulsa World)

  • Bills to comply with Real ID advance at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)

  • Vaccination opponents rally at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)

  • Candidates vie for OK County Sheriff’s seat. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsans to vote on new city flag. (Tulsa World)

  • Flu symptoms are rising. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma emerges from recession. (NewsOK)

  • OKC Ballet plans to purchase the American Energy Partners Gym. (NewsOK)

  • In a move reflective of the movie “Footloose” an Oklahoma town cancels a Valentines’ Day Dance. (KTUL)

Headlines