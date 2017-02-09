Headlines: Rose Day Irony, Governor's Tax Plan & "Footloose" Dance Ban

Headlines for Thursday, February 9, 2017:
An anti-abortion bill dies in a House Committee the same day activists were handing roses to lawmakers. (NewsOK)
A bill before lawmakers gives the legislature more control over tribal gaming. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma cities and counties could gather hundreds of millions of dollars under the Governor’s tax plan. (NewsOK)
The governor’s call to end sales tax on groceries would cost the state $234 million. (Journal Record)
Bills to kills wind energy tax credits advance. (Tulsa World)
Bills to comply with Real ID advance at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)
Vaccination opponents rally at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)
Candidates vie for OK County Sheriff’s seat. (Journal Record)
Tulsans to vote on new city flag. (Tulsa World)
Flu symptoms are rising. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma emerges from recession. (NewsOK)
OKC Ballet plans to purchase the American Energy Partners Gym. (NewsOK)
In a move reflective of the movie “Footloose” an Oklahoma town cancels a Valentines’ Day Dance. (KTUL)