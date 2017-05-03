Headlines: Revenue Raising Bills, OKC Budget Cuts & Spring Storms

By Michael Cross 20 minutes ago

Headlines for Wednesday, May 3, 2017:

  • A measure to cap standard state income tax deductions passes the House. (Tulsa World)

  • The State House passes a measure to add new taxes on 3.2 beer. (Journal Record)

  • The State Senate passes legislation to cut the funding for Oklahoma roads and bridges. (Tulsa World)

  • The Tulsa School Board is calling on lawmakers to increase gross production taxes (Tulsa World)

  • Governor Fallin signs legislation to boost lottery prizes. (NewsOK)

  • Revenue raising bill could hurt historic renovation. (Tulsa World)

  • Fallin signs bill banning outdated laws over virgins and slandering a woman’s virtue. (NewsOK)

  • Fallin vetoes six bills. (NewsOK)

  • Legislation bans spanking for certain students with disabilities. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma Christian book publisher reopens. (NewsOK)

  • OKC faces reductions with its nearly $1.2 billion budget. (Journal Record)

  • OKC Schools get ready to leave the old administration building,. (NewsOK)

  • Devon Energy plans to sell $1B in assets. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma City construction starts drop 50% in first quarter (Journal Record)

  • OKC plans debris pickup this Saturday. (NewsOK)

  • History Center plans cleanup after weekend storms. (NewsOK)

  • Eastern Oklahoma gears up for possible flooding. (Tulsa World)

Headlines