Headlines: Revenue Raising Bills, OKC Budget Cuts & Spring Storms

Headlines for Wednesday, May 3, 2017:

A measure to cap standard state income tax deductions passes the House. (Tulsa World)

The State House passes a measure to add new taxes on 3.2 beer. (Journal Record)

The State Senate passes legislation to cut the funding for Oklahoma roads and bridges. (Tulsa World)

The Tulsa School Board is calling on lawmakers to increase gross production taxes (Tulsa World)

Governor Fallin signs legislation to boost lottery prizes. (NewsOK)

Revenue raising bill could hurt historic renovation. (Tulsa World)

Fallin signs bill banning outdated laws over virgins and slandering a woman’s virtue. (NewsOK)

Fallin vetoes six bills. (NewsOK)

Legislation bans spanking for certain students with disabilities. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Christian book publisher reopens. (NewsOK)

OKC faces reductions with its nearly $1.2 billion budget. (Journal Record)

OKC Schools get ready to leave the old administration building,. (NewsOK)

Devon Energy plans to sell $1B in assets. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma City construction starts drop 50% in first quarter (Journal Record)

OKC plans debris pickup this Saturday. (NewsOK)

History Center plans cleanup after weekend storms. (NewsOK)