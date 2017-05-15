Headlines: Revenue Deadline Looms, Wind Power & DeadCenter Sponsorships

By Michael Cross 1 minute ago

Headlines for Monday, May 15, 2017:

  • State legislature needs to pass revenue raising measures before the end of the week. (NewsOK)

  • Candidate for Gov releases thoughts on filling the budget hole and raising teacher pay. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa’s School Board votes today on school consolidations and district savings. (Tulsa World)

  • Wind power exemption ban could hurt rural schools. (NewsOK)

  • Senator Inhofe says President Trump is serious about a $1T national infrastructure plan. (NewsOK)

  • Governor signs bill to improve health care for children in state care. (Journal Record)

  • EPA sends more money to Oklahoma to help clean up water pollution. (Journal Record)

  • As temperatures rise, DHS is increasing education on leaving kids in hot cars. (NewsOK)

  • Exonerated man receives state reimbursement more than 20-years after he was set free. (NewsOK)

  • A new winter wheat gets developed by ag scientists at Oklahoma State University. (Journal Record)

  • Life expectancy falls in a southwest Oklahoma county with little growth in others. (NewsOK)

  • Corporate sponsorships grow for Oklahoma City’s Dead Center Film Festival. (Journal Record)

