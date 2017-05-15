Headlines: Revenue Deadline Looms, Wind Power & DeadCenter Sponsorships

Headlines for Monday, May 15, 2017:

State legislature needs to pass revenue raising measures before the end of the week. (NewsOK)

Candidate for Gov releases thoughts on filling the budget hole and raising teacher pay. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s School Board votes today on school consolidations and district savings. (Tulsa World)

Wind power exemption ban could hurt rural schools. (NewsOK)

Senator Inhofe says President Trump is serious about a $1T national infrastructure plan. (NewsOK)

Governor signs bill to improve health care for children in state care. (Journal Record)

EPA sends more money to Oklahoma to help clean up water pollution. (Journal Record)

As temperatures rise, DHS is increasing education on leaving kids in hot cars. (NewsOK)

Exonerated man receives state reimbursement more than 20-years after he was set free. (NewsOK)

A new winter wheat gets developed by ag scientists at Oklahoma State University. (Journal Record)

Life expectancy falls in a southwest Oklahoma county with little growth in others. (NewsOK)