Headlines: Revenue Deadline Looms, Wind Power & DeadCenter Sponsorships

Headlines for Monday, May 15, 2017:
-
State legislature needs to pass revenue raising measures before the end of the week. (NewsOK)
-
Candidate for Gov releases thoughts on filling the budget hole and raising teacher pay. (Tulsa World)
-
Tulsa’s School Board votes today on school consolidations and district savings. (Tulsa World)
-
Wind power exemption ban could hurt rural schools. (NewsOK)
-
Senator Inhofe says President Trump is serious about a $1T national infrastructure plan. (NewsOK)
-
Governor signs bill to improve health care for children in state care. (Journal Record)
-
EPA sends more money to Oklahoma to help clean up water pollution. (Journal Record)
-
As temperatures rise, DHS is increasing education on leaving kids in hot cars. (NewsOK)
-
Exonerated man receives state reimbursement more than 20-years after he was set free. (NewsOK)
-
A new winter wheat gets developed by ag scientists at Oklahoma State University. (Journal Record)
-
Life expectancy falls in a southwest Oklahoma county with little growth in others. (NewsOK)
-
Corporate sponsorships grow for Oklahoma City’s Dead Center Film Festival. (Journal Record)