Headlines: Revenue Bills, Governor's Commutations & State Fair Arch

Headlines for Monday, May 1, 2017:

The legislature is moving slowly on bills to increase revenue. (Tulsa World)

A bill creating steep criminal penalties for trespassing on critical infrastructure clears its final legislative hurdle. (StateImpact OK)

New revenue bills impact poor people and small businesses. (Journal Record)

One state legislator is trying to make officials take a systematic look at court fines and fees. (Journal Record)

Governor Fallin commutes the sentences of five men on drug offenses. (NewsOK)

A statewide program is helping doctors deal with their own addiction issues. (Journal Record)

Education officials hope A-F grading shines spotlight on institutional racism. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s higher education isn’t complying with state Open Records Act. (O’Colly)

Oklahoma’s college graduates are getting degrees to match the state’s job market. (NewsOK)

OKC sees another drop in sales tax revenues. (Journal Record)

Running to Remember. (NewsOK)