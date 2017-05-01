Headlines: Revenue Bills, Governor's Commutations & State Fair Arch

By Michael Cross 30 minutes ago

Headlines for Monday, May 1, 2017:

  • The legislature is moving slowly on bills to increase revenue. (Tulsa World)

  • A bill creating steep criminal penalties for trespassing on critical infrastructure clears its final legislative hurdle. (StateImpact OK)

  • New revenue bills impact poor people and small businesses. (Journal Record)

  • One state legislator is trying to make officials take a systematic look at court fines and fees. (Journal Record)

  • Governor Fallin commutes the sentences of five men on drug offenses. (NewsOK)

  • A statewide program is helping doctors deal with their own addiction issues. (Journal Record)

  • Education officials hope A-F grading shines spotlight on institutional racism. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma’s higher education isn’t complying with state Open Records Act. (O’Colly)

  • Oklahoma’s college graduates are getting degrees to match the state’s job market. (NewsOK)

  • OKC sees another drop in sales tax revenues. (Journal Record)

  • Running to Remember. (NewsOK)

  • Mourning the loss of an iconic OKC image. (News9)

Headlines