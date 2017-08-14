Headlines: Rally Against Racism, State Budget Cuts & Prepare Fest 2017

By Michael Cross 1 hour ago

Headlines for Monday, August 14, 2017:

  • Oklahomans gather at the State Capitol to respond to racist violence in Virginia. (NewsOK)

  • GOP Lawmaker owns a medical contractor responsible for several deaths in county jails. (NewsOK)

  • State faces difficulty in tracking seized drugs. (NewsOK)

  • Mental health professionals fear cuts of nearly 25% after last week’s Supreme Court ruling. (Journal Record)

  • Enrollment in rural schools is dropping along with funding. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsans with kids in pre-K can take advantage of open seats. (Tulsa World)

  • A judge awards a million dollars to a teen who had sex with his teacher. (NewsOK)

  • More wind farms are expected to pop up across the Plains. (Journal Record)

  • Forecasters explain the lack of tornado warnings in midtown Tulsa’s EF2 twister. (Tulsa World)

  • OKC sees an increase in industrial space and leases. (Journal Record)

  • Del City voters to decide on a sales tax increase in November. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma City wants to run a mock evacuation of the Civic Center. (Journal Record)

Headlines