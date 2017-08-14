Headlines: Rally Against Racism, State Budget Cuts & Prepare Fest 2017

Headlines for Monday, August 14, 2017:

Oklahomans gather at the State Capitol to respond to racist violence in Virginia. (NewsOK)

GOP Lawmaker owns a medical contractor responsible for several deaths in county jails. (NewsOK)

State faces difficulty in tracking seized drugs. (NewsOK)

Mental health professionals fear cuts of nearly 25% after last week’s Supreme Court ruling. (Journal Record)

Enrollment in rural schools is dropping along with funding. (NewsOK)

Tulsans with kids in pre-K can take advantage of open seats. (Tulsa World)

A judge awards a million dollars to a teen who had sex with his teacher. (NewsOK)

More wind farms are expected to pop up across the Plains. (Journal Record)

Forecasters explain the lack of tornado warnings in midtown Tulsa’s EF2 twister. (Tulsa World)

OKC sees an increase in industrial space and leases. (Journal Record)

Del City voters to decide on a sales tax increase in November. (NewsOK)